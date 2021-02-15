A sister has paid tribute to her 96-year-old identical twin who died after contracting the coronavirus.

Doris Hobday and her twin sister Lilian Cox, known as the Tipton Twins, were admitted to hospital after testing positive last month.

Mrs Hobday died on 5 January, but Mrs Cox was discharged from hospital and is continuing to recover.

The siblings, whose nickname reflects their Black Country town, were among the UK's oldest living twins, and became popular figures online with their positive outlook on life and sense of humour.

A crowdfunding page set up in Mrs Hobday's memory, with funds donated to a charity for blind people that supported her husband, has so far raised £7,000.