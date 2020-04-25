A giant floral mosaic at a health centre has been created to serve as a coronavirus pandemic tribute to NHS staff and key workers.

It took Jackie Nash a year to create the 46ft (14m) mosaic and then another four weeks to install it at the Karis Medical Centre in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The artist hopes to secure funding for another mosaic at Primrose Hospice, in her home town of Bromsgrove.

“This mosaic will endure for years and serve as a permanent thank you from the Edgbaston community for all the care that the NHS and other essential services and providers have given and continue to provide,” she said.

Video journalist: John Bray