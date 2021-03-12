A secret poker event at a pub and a birthday party with a four-piece band are among two of the lockdown breaches dealt with by West Midlands Police recently.

About 20 fines of £800 each were handed out when officers raided the poker party at the Station pub on Kings Heath High Street, Birmingham, on 6 March.

The pub is now facing action for licensing breaches.

The previous day, a party with a buffet, drink and live music were found at an empty shop on Lodge Road in Hockley.