A babysitter who threw and violently shook a 21-month old girl, causing a "catastrophic" brain injury, has been found guilty of her murder.

Lilly Hanrahan died two days after being found collapsed with six broken ribs in Northfield, Birmingham.

Grandmother Lesley Hanrahan, who looked after Lilly when she was born, said she "loved music and dancing".

"She loved her brothers. They always gave into her, she was just funny. It has just pulled us all apart."

Sadler, of Coriander Close, Rubery, is due to be sentenced on Friday.