An illegal rave was discovered under a motorway bridge, in breach of coronavirus guidelines.

A West Midlands Police drone equipped with a thermal imaging camera spotted about 30 people at the event.

Fines were issued to 22 people who attended the unlicensed music event near junction 4 of the M6 near Coleshill.

One man was found with a suitcase carrying sound equipment, and a van was seized after it got stuck in mud.