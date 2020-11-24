A motorist who tried to escape police by speeding through residential streets has been jailed for 12 months.

Atif Ayub, 25, from Belchers Lane, Ward End, Birmingham, led motorway officers on a six-minute chase through the city on 17 January.

He was eventually stopped as he drove the wrong way up a dual carriageway and later admitted dangerous driving and driving without a licence or insurance.

On top of the jail term, Birmingham Crown Court, disqualified him from driving for four-and-a-half years and he must pass an extended test if he wants to drive again.