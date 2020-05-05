A Birmingham charity is handing out tablets to parents facing hardship in an effort to help them keep up with the digital world.

The project Get Families Talking, in partnership with Birmingham City Council, is run by Hafsha Shaikh and Salim Shaikh.

They are teaching parents in Balsall Heath the basics of how to use the internet to help them progress in life.

Without access to the internet, many of the parents are unable to book doctor's appointments and find employment.

For many of the parents the tablets are providing them with independence and support for their children with learning and school work.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk