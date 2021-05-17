Holidaymakers at Birmingham Airport have begun taking advantage of the easing of lockdown rules on overseas travel.

Travellers can now visit 12 countries on the government's green list, including Portugal, and the BBC's Kathryn Stanczyszyn has been speaking to those jetting off to Faro.

The first flight to Portugal departed from Birmingham Airport with 118 passengers after they went through extra paperwork to check-in, including showing negative Covid-19 test results.

People can visit countries on the green list without isolating on their return but the vast majority of tourist destinations remain on the amber and red lists.