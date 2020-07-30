School simulates foreign holiday experience for pupils
Foreign holidays might have been left stuck on the runway for the last year, but staff at one primary school have given their youngest pupils a day to remember.
Children at Cheslyn Hay Primary School in Walsall were asked to come in with their passports and bags and were then taken on a virtual flight with a real airline pilot.
Their day then included a man-made beach, donkey rides, fish and chips and a padding pool.
Head teacher Craig Griffiths said staff wanted to give children something they had missed out on during lockdown.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Birmingham & Black Country