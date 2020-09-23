Birmingham wing-walking pals support John Taylor Hospice
Three men who became friends after the deaths of their wives have said thank you to a hospice for the care their partners received - by taking part in a wing-walking challenge.
Jeff Attwood, 86, Roger Perks, 77, and 76-year-old Ken Trueman raised more than £3,500 for John Taylor Hospice in Birmingham by taking to the skies.
The pensioners struck up a friendship at a social club set up by the hospice to support bereaved family members.
The wing-walk took place at RFC Rendcomb Airfield, near Cirencester in Gloucestershire.
