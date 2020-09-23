Sisterhood On Wheels is a group for black women who want to try roller-skating in Birmingham - no experience necessary.

It was set up by mother-of-two Naomi Minto, who posted on social media asking if any women in the area wanted to join her and roller-skate at the local park.

Her post attracted hundreds wanting to get involved and now the group meet every week.

It is not just about roller-skating though; the women are a "sisterhood", offering support for one another and it is a place for like-minded women to meet.

