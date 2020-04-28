'Loneliest dog in the UK' looking for forever home

Bob, a three-year-old Presa Canario cross, arrived in the care of the RSPCA in April 2019.

Dubbed the loneliest dog in the UK by the charity, staff, volunteers and behaviourists at the RSPCA's Birmingham Animal Centre spent about 18 months working with Bob to help him for prepare for a new home.

He has been waiting for six months but has been overlooked more than 200 times.

Jake Cowing, from the centre, said he is "an absolute clown" and needs an owner with a big garden.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk