A Birmingham racer is dreaming of motorcycle glory - as she proudly maintains a family tradition that spans more than six decades.

Jamie Hanks-Elliott, 17, from Erdington, is building a track reputation that she hopes will carry her into the British Superbikes competition.

The Hanks family has been motorcycle racers since the 1950s, and has a long association with the Isle of Man TT event.

Jamie's grandmother Rose was a sidecar racer, and was the first woman to appear on the podium in 1968.

Grandad Roy, mum Julie, and dad Paul also enjoyed successful sidecar racing careers, although Jamie's preference is for two wheels.

Video journalist: John Bray