Campaigners and people with visual disabilities have been calling for a halt to e-scooter trials.

They were introduced in Birmingham as part of a year-long trial.

But the National Federation for the Blind said pedestrians are being "put in peril" by the way they are being used by some riders.

Visually impaired people held an event in the city to highlight the problems they can cause.

Voi, the company running the trial said it is listening to concerns but e-scooters are a safe service.

