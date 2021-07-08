Sam Astley missed England's semi-final victory over Denmark so he could donate stem cells after being identified as a match.

His girlfriend Beth Hill, who is a nurse, won the Wembley tickets in a competition.

She could not attend the match either as she was identified as a close contact after a colleague tested positive for Covid-19 at work.

She said the anaesthetist had told Sam he had woken up after the stem cell procedure in hospital singing It's Coming Home.

Euro 2020 sponsor Vivo has now offered the couple, from Sedgley in the West Midlands, tickets to the final against Italy.

