A woman whose sister was killed in the Birmingham pub bombings said she will keep fighting new government legislation to ban all prosecutions related to the Troubles.

Julie Hambleton's sister Maxine died in the 1974 attacks and she described the move by ministers as "disrespectful and abhorrent".

She said, for relatives of the victims, "what they are doing is that they are burying any possibility that they ever lived".

The prime minister said the proposals would let Northern Ireland "draw a line under the Troubles".