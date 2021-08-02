A police officer has been found guilty of assaulting two members of the public on consecutive days when he wrongly suspected each of a crime.

PC Declan Jones committed both offences while on duty for West Midlands Police in Birmingham last year.

Footage captured on CCTV shows the officer assaulting a cyclist in Aston on 20 April 2020.

PC Jones is seen repeatedly punching Michael Rose having wrongly suspected him of stealing a phone and a bike.