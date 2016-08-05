Tariq Jahan, the father of one of three men killed while protecting property during the 2011 riots in Birmingham, made a public appeal for calm the day after his son's death.

The speech from the grieving father was credited with helping to bring the city back from the brink.

Ten years on, time has passed but the pain is still raw. Tariq Jahan is still searching for justice for the death of his son Haroon Jahan.

In 2012 eight men were found not guilty for the murder of the three friends.

During an investigation by the police watchdog, it emerged that witnesses were offered immunity from prosecution in return for statements.

It found a senior detective had acted recklessly and without authorisation.