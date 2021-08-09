Team GB's Galal Yafai, from Birmingham, won gold in the men's flyweight final at Tokyo 2020.

The boxer arrived at London Heathrow Airport with a hero's reception from friends and family who could not be prouder of his victory.

The 28-year-old comes from a boxing family, with older brothers Kal and Gamal having success in the professional ranks after beginning as amateurs.

