Birmingham Dogs Home has seen an increase in dogs coming to them which have been over-bred and it is down to irresponsible breeding, they said.

Owners who bought a dog in good faith then cannot afford to keep up the vet bills.

Bulldog Teddy, was bought from a breeder but his previous owners did not see him before they paid.

He had swimmers syndrome which led to him having deformed legs.

Last year Birmingham Dogs Home said its vet bills cost them more than £200,000.

The charity said they cannot sustain the cost and have launched a fundraising campaign to build their own veterinary clinic.

