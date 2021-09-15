Sol Café is providing a safe space for the LGBT community in Birmingham.

The not-for-profit café runs a pay-as-you-feel policy so people who are struggling financially have a safe space where they have access to food.

Volunteer Sid explained how many LGBT spaces in the city are centred around nightlife, alcohol and clubbing so creating a sober space for the community was vital.

Since opening its doors the café has become a safe haven for the community - a place to share stories, enjoy food and support one another.

