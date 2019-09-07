Organisers of a street culture festival in Birmingham, which is returning after the coronavirus pandemic, hope it can be a springboard to deliver street art across the city.

High Vis Festival is based in Digbeth, which has become one of the UK's best-known areas for street art and graffiti.

The art - which includes work on so-called "permission walls" - draws a large number of visitors each year to the area, a five-minute walk from Birmingham City Centre.

Now the ambition is to see large-scale public art on main routes into and out of the city.

The neighbourhood's colourful streets will welcome up to 40 street artists on Saturday 18 September, along with skateboarders, BMX riders, Hip Hop artists and DJs.

Video journalist: John Bray