Pressure on QE Hospital Birmingham staff 'immense'
Dr Dhruv Parekh is a critical care consultant at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham which is run by the largest NHS trust in England.
He says as staff head towards winter - traditionally a complex time for hospitals - they are already "hanging on by a thread" due to a combination of factors, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
And, just days into autumn, colleagues are described as being under "immense" pressure.
