A woman who was filmed spitting at and abusing a pub doorman has admitted racially aggravated common assault.

Sharna Walker was banned from Birmingham following her arrest after confronting doorman Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch on 22 May.

The footage attracted millions of views on social media.

Walker also admitted causing criminal damage to a door at a hearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

The 25-year-old, from Worcester, was bailed until 27 October.