A group of Birmingham college photography students have been tasked with chronicling the regeneration of a street in the city's Jewellery Quarter.

South & City College has created a partnership with Birmingham developers Cordia Blackswan, who are currently working on nine projects on Great Hampton Street.

The students' work will then be showcased online by Birmingham Gems - a community website setting out to map all areas of interest across the city.

Apart from the photography, students have also been able to use buildings currently being revamped by Cordia Blackswan as a performance space.

Video journalist: John Bray