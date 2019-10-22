Birmingham's "Floozy in the Jacuzzi" fountain is to be refurbished ahead of the Commonwealth Games next year.

The water feature, officially called The River Goddess, sprung a leak in 2013 and was for a time filled with bedding plants.

Safety barriers in the square will also be made permanent and there will be improved facilities for cyclists, said the city council.

The total cost of the refurbishments is more than £20m and they are set to be completed by October 2023.