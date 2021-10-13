The family of a man fatally stabbed at a nightclub have welcomed a review into the police investigation.

Ryan Passey, 24, was stabbed in the heart in Stourbridge in August 2017.

A man was cleared of murder and manslaughter over the attack a year later.

West Midlands Police has said another force will look into its handling of the case, including considering other lines of inquiry that were potentially missed during the investigation.

Mr Passey's family said they felt "let down" by the force.