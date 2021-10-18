Tributes have been paid to a mother-of-two who died just four weeks after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

By the time Sharan Kaur Kullar, 34, from Wolverhampton, was diagnosed with stage-four bowel cancer, it had spread to her liver and lungs.

Manisha Sandhu said her sister was left to come to terms with the diagnosis alone in hospital and told to make as many memories as she could with her children.

The family are now taking on 34 challenges in 34 weeks to raise money for cancer charities.