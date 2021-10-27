A nine-year-old boy has been inspired to take up Northern Soul dancing by his grandfather.

Charlie, from Tipton, West Midlands, has fallen in love with the dance after hearing stories from his Grandad Carl who would dance to Northern Soul music in his teenage years.

He began watching clips online, listening to the music and has attended his first Northern Soul and Motown night at Bilston Town Hall where he danced the evening away.

Carl said he could not be prouder of his grandson, adding: "He's the soul to my heart."

Video journalist: Peter Jones

