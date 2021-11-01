A great-grandfather aged 98 is aiming to emulate Captain Sir Tom Moore and raise money for charity by walking laps of his garden.

Harold Jones, from Sutton Coldfield, who broke his back in 2016, began daily walks to get exercise in England's first Covid lockdown.

Mr Jones is supporting the Motor Neurone Disease Association, having "lost two very dear friends" to the condition. So far he has raised about £1,600.

Like Captain Sir Tom, he served in the Army during World War Two in India and Myanmar reaching the rank of Lance Corporal.