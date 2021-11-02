Walsall Academy's Eco Club is for green-fingered students determined to improve the school's environment.

The group was set up during lockdown in an effort to encourage pupils to spend more time outside, and the club has gone from strength to strength.

From Meat-Free Mondays to gardening, the Eco Club has overseen various green strategies, and even encouraged the school to cover much of its roof in solar panels over half term.

Club members have been giving their verdicts to the BBC on the COP26 climate summit and explain the impact climate change has on them.