Keon Lincoln: A 'heinous and diabolical' crime

A family friend said the death of Keon Lincoln showed just how serious the problem of youth knife crime has become.

The 15-year-old was shot and stabbed close to his home in Birmingham in January.

On Friday, a teenager was found guilty of manslaughter.

Four other defendants were convicted of murder on Thursday.

Family friend Rev Neville Popo described the attack as heinous and diabolical, and said there needed to be a renewed focus on cutting knife crime.