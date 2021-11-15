Meet some of the local under 25s helping to redevelop the Alexander Stadium ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Sixteen apprentices from the West Midlands are helping on the venue, which is expected to host crowds of 40,000 next summer.

The project has created 400 jobs, including 50 new apprenticeships.

The stadium in Perry Barr, which currently has a 12,700 capacity, will host the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as athletics events.