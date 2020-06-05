Footage captured the moment a man was attacked by three masked men who stole his car.

Mobeen Chaudry, from Harborne, Birmingham, was returning home from a night out at around 1am on Saturday 13 November.

Mr Chaudry believes he was followed home and said he was desperate to stop the thieves stealing his dream car.

He says he was beaten repeatedly with a tool which has left him with cuts, bruises and a broken tooth.

Mr Chaudry's BMW X3 M Competition was later found abandoned in Shirley, Solihull.

West Midlands Police are investigating.