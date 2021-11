Emergency 999 calls have been released describing the moment a man went on a stabbing spree in Birmingham, killing one and injuring seven others.

Zephaniah McLeod, 28, carried out the attacks over a 90-minute period across the city on 6 September 2020.

He has now been jailed for at least 21 years.

