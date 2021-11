Customers and traders at a market in the Black Country have reflected on how a rise in the cost of living is affecting them.

Inflation soared 4.2% in the 12 months to October, the highest rate in almost 10 years.

The BBC visited Bilston market, on the outskirts of Wolverhampton.

Julie Emery is a third generation fruit and veg trader at the market. She said wholesale prises had risen by at least 10%, making it difficult to turn a profit.