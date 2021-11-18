A couple have been reunited with their cat 10 years after he went missing from their narrowboat.

Big Ginge was last seen by owners Colin Clayton and Eva Bellamy in 2011 while on their honeymoon near Fradley Junction - 25 miles from their Birmingham home.

Despite usually hopping on and off the boat, he disappeared and the couple registered him as missing.

They were shocked to receive a call to say he had been found in Staffordshire.