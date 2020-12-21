A woman who has left Hong Kong for the UK due to concerns over freedom has spoken about struggles to find housing.

The UK recently introduced a visa giving Hong Kong residents the right to come and live in the UK and eventually become citizens.

Eunice Wun, who moved to Solihull, said leaving Hong Kong behind meant she had no employment records and was unable to have a credit check.

She said: "We do not have any employment history, we do not have any bank accounts here.

"So they [lenders] cannot have any reference track of ourselves or myself or my husband because we do not study here, [did] not live here before, we don't have any address proof and any address history, so it's quite difficult".