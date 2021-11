A dog which got trapped down a hole for 24 hours in a park has been rescued by firefighters.

Crews did some "hard digging" to reach Freddy in Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands Fire Service said.

His owner, Richard Hill, spent Monday night looking for the Jack Russell before hearing "distressed whimpers" from the hole.

He praised fire crews and had feared the 11-year-old dog, who has epilepsy, would not survive the ordeal.