Ex-Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has arranged for tickets to be offered to users of a children's hospice when Manchester City play his old club.

Ahead of the match, he sent a message to families supported by Acorns Children's Hospice in the West Midlands.

In the video message, the England international said: "At the end of the season, I've arranged some tickets for you guys to come up to the Etihad and enjoy a day out at the game, so hopefully see you then."