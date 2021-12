The parents of a boy who died in a crash at an indoor snow centre have described their last moments with him.

Louis Watkiss, 12, died at Tamworth SnowDome in Staffordshire in September.

His parents were at home in Sutton Coldfield when they got a call to say Louis had been hurt during a tobogganing party with friends.

Father Chris Watkiss said the couple stayed with him and held his hands, not wanting to leave.