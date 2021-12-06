A recovering heroin addict says a new treatment being trialled in the West Midlands is like "being given the keys to a new life".

Buvidal is a monthly injection that replaces daily treatments like methadone.

The charity behind the trial, Change, Grow, Life, is describing it as a game-changer.

It comes as the government prepares to publish its 10 year drugs strategy.

Phil, 41, from Brierley Hill, said although heroin led to him "losing everything", he still did not stop.