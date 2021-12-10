The National Crime Agency (NCA) has released audio recordings of the custody interview of a "sadistic" paedophile who targeted almost 2,000 victims online, blackmailing them into sending him degrading images of themselves and abusing others.

Abdul Elahi, of Birmingham, singled out victims who were struggling financially and is heard in the recording saying he blackmailed "women living in their cars" or "[their] dad's basement".

Elahi tricked the victims into sending naked or partially clothed images of themselves, the NCA said.

When he had received enough material, the agency said he would then threaten to expose the victims while blackmailing them to send more extreme footage and photos.

On Friday, he was jailed for 32 years at Birmingham Crown Court.