The only British woman convicted for travelling to Syria to join the Islamic State group says she is now "ashamed" of her actions.

Tareena Shakil, from Birmingham, travelled to Raqqa back in 2014 with her one-year-old son and lived in a house with dozens of other women as they prepared to marry foreign fighters.

After several months in Syria, Ms Shakil says the brutal reality of life under IS became apparent and she escaped back to the UK. She was arrested when she landed at Heathrow Airport and later jailed for six years.

She was released on licence in 2018 and hopes by sharing her story will act as a warning to other girls and women vulnerable to online radicalisation.