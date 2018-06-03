Residents in Birmingham say their lives are being plagued by noise following the removal of trees along a stretch of the M5.

It means there is now just a wooden fence separating their Quinton homes from the fast-flowing motorway traffic.

Residents say the light and noise pollution is keeping them up at night.

Melanie Davies, who only recently moved in nearby, said: "I dropped to the floor in tears and just collapsed. It's as if I've got the motorway in my house."

The trees were deemed to be both a risk to traffic and power lines, and were removed by National Grid in partnership with National Highways.

National Highways programme development manager Ian Doust said the group was working with National Grid to replace the trees with fast-growing species.