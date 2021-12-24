Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett surprised a family, from Redditch, on a video call to send a special message to a child with a life-limiting condition.

Esme, eight, requires around-the-clock care and her family receive help from Acorns Children's Hospice in Birmingham for short breaks and support.

The family are Villa season ticket holders and were surprised to see Targett on their screens who invited the family to visit the ground and meet the players.

Esme's mum, Jenna, said her children would "absolutely love" to meet their favourite team.

She said: "It's something that's really nice to look forward to after a difficult couple of years."

