Children spending time at hospital received a special treat when they had a visit from Santa as well as his reindeer.

There can be about 30 children in New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton over Christmas so a surprise visit from Santa's four-legged helpers helped lift spirits.

Leanne Bood, from The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity, said: "To give something back and make them smile during the Christmas break is wonderful."

