The mother of an autistic man jailed for robbery says the legal system's lack of understanding about the disability led to a "miscarriage of justice".

Joan Martin says she is fighting to clear Osime Brown's name following his conviction in 2018.

The 23-year-old from Dudley was found guilty of robbery in which a mobile phone was stolen.

But Ms Martin said his needs meant he was not capable of committing the offence, and he was not given fair process. Her lawyers allege institutional discrimination.

The Ministry of Justice said it could not comment on individual cases.