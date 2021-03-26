Footage has captured the moment a horse was rescued after getting stuck in a ditch.

The 24-year-old horse, named Jack took a stumble at his stable in Wythall. He was spotted by another rider who called emergency services as well as his owner.

Firefighters from Solihull and Bickenhill Fire Station arrived and rescued the horse in two hours, along with the help of a local farmer, a vet and fellow riders at the stable.

Jack's owner Lauren McEwan, from Birmingham, has owned him for 17 years and said the situation was "stressful and scary".

However, she said he had been checked over by a vet and was now recovering.