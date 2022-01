Residents living in damp and mouldy council flats say the conditions are risking their physical and mental wellbeing.

Sandwell Council has been accused by some at Alfred Gunn House in Oldbury of "risking our lives".

The 1950s block is being renovated, but tenants complain those left on site during the works are experiencing worsening standards that are taking a toll on health.

The local authority has been approached for comment.